Black cop claims career derailed after 'racist' colleagues grew suspicious of his love for rap music

A Black police officer's promising career was allegedly derailed when racist colleagues became suspicious of his love for rap music and ability to interact in the community he served.

Brandon Hanks became arguably the best-known police officer in Syracuse, New York, after video of his one-on-one basketball games with youngsters went viral and earned him an honor from city officials, but he was passed over for a coveted promotion after white colleagues accused him of being a "gang member," reported the Washington Post.

"It's a clear, clear, clear-cut example of racism and discrimination," Hanks told the newspaper. "This is what's been going on, and this needs to stop."

The 28-year-old officer is filing a $3 million federal lawsuit Monday accusing his white colleagues, the city and police department of "blatant and extreme racism" and creating a "Jim Crow culture" after other officers tanked his promotion to a coveted spot on the department's gang violence task force.

"White colleagues accused him of being a 'gang member' and 'narcotics trafficker' who has 'known associations with gang members and convicted criminals,' according to a new federal lawsuit," the Post reported. "Hanks's colleagues also did not like that he listened to rap music, using the profanity in the songs and a tattoo of a 2Pac track he has on his left arm, 'Only God Can Judge Me,' as a mark against him."

The lawsuit is the latest in a string of complaints filed by former or current Black officers in several states, and Hanks' attorney said this case was intended to send a message to officers who felt "beaten" down by racism in their own departments.

"This is the case that every civil rights attorney across the country has been waiting for," said attorney Jesse Ryder. "This is the case where we can show the country, and show the world, that there is a better way of policing these communities."

Mayor Ben Walsh and 12 of the 13 officers named in the complaint did not respond to requests for comment, but Chief Kenton Buckner, who is also Black, said Hanks' allegations "painted an inaccurate picture" of the department and said the promotion was still available to him.

"I am confident that when all the facts are presented, it will show that the Syracuse Police Department does not maintain a racially hostile work environment and does not otherwise engage in racist employment practices," Buckner said. "I would never tolerate any such practices, and to the contrary, in my seven years as Chief I have taken many steps to create additional opportunities for Black officers, including Officer Hanks."



