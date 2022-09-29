Trump-loving Brett Favre's charity paid $60K to build volleyball court at his daughter's high school: report

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a children's charity run by former Green Bay Packers star Brett Favre paid out $60,000 to create a volleyball court at his daughter's high school in 2015 — the latest in a series of financial scandals plaguing the NFL star.

"In January of that year, community newspaper the Lamar Times reported Brett and Deanna Favre advocated for the gym since their daughter Breleigh was a sophomore and avid volleyball player there," reported Kate Briquelet. "'They contacted Mike Rozier, a local builder, and it really grew from there,' the school district’s then-superintendent told the outlet, adding, 'Currently nine teams use the OGHS gym. There is a great need for this facility.'"

"A review of nonprofit tax records reveals that Favre’s foundation, Favre4Hope, sent $60,000 to the booster club of suburban Oak Grove, which is among the state’s highest-rated high schools," said the report. "The donation stood out among his group’s regular beneficiaries which include the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Special Olympics, cancer charity the Pink Ribbon Fund, and Hope Haven, which serves abused and neglected children in Mississippi."

According to the report, Rozier's construction firm later sued the Warriors Club, the beneficiary of the stadium, saying they still owed $328,000, and that Favre had promised Rozier the firm would be paid for their work.

This comes amid another mounting scandal and criminal investigation into $77 million in misappropriated welfare funds from Mississippi — already the poorest state government in the U.S. — which, among many other things, was used to pay for another volleyball facility at Southern Miss, his alma mater and another place his daughter played.

"According to the complaint, Favre also coaxed the nonprofit Mississippi Community Education Center, a subgrantee of DHS that received tens of millions in federal money, to invest $2.1 million in biotech firm Prevacus and a corporate affiliate, of which Favre was a major backer," noted the report. "This center also paid Favre $1.1 million for motivational speeches he never gave. (Favre repaid the state for the fees, though reportedly still owes $228,000 in interest.)"

Favre has not been charged with a crime, and his lawyer denies any wrongdoing. However, text messages between himself and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant reveal he was at least aware the deals going on were suspect, with Favre saying, "If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?"