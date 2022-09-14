'Lowest of the low': ESPN analyst shreds Trump-loving Brett Favre for welfare fraud scheme

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, who enthusiastically endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, has been implicated in a potentially fraudulent welfare scheme in which funds intended for Mississippi's neediest residents were used to build a volleyball center at the University of Mississippi, where his daughter was a student who just happened to play volleyball.

Reacting to this scandal, ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe raked Favre over the coals for being involved in a fraud scheme even though he is personally a multimillionaire thanks to his lengthy career in the National Football League.

"You've got to be a sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low!" Sharpe thundered. "Mississippi is the poorest state in our country... Brett Favre is taking from the underserved! You made $100-plus million in the NFL."

Sharpe then read off some damning text messages that Favre sent to former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant in which he fretted about the media discovering the scheme to fund the volleyball center with welfare funds.

"If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?" Favre wrote in one 2017 text message.

"If you've got to ask this question -- 'Is there any way the media can find out?' -- you already know you're doing something wrong," Sharpe said.

Watch the video below or at this link.