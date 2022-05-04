Joe Manchin says he's looking into whether Kavanaugh lied to him about Roe

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said she was assured by Brett Kavanaugh in 2018 that he considered Roe v. Wade “settled law.” In the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft ruling and reports that Kavanaugh voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, Collins said she was "shocked" that he would lie to her.
“When I met with Justice Kavanaugh before his confirmation hearings, he looked me in the eye and said that he considered Roe v. Wade the law of the land,” she said. “Nothing in his confirmation hearings suggested that he would ever be less than trustworthy with a woman.”
Now, according to CNN's Manu Raju, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is also questioning his trust of Kavanaugh when he spoke to him about Roe back in 2018.
“We are going back through all the things we have — we had meetings with him — to find out what he said and how it was actually presented to us," Manchin said, according to Raju.
Manchin in 2018 was the only Democrat in the Senate to vote in favor of Kavanaugh's confirmation to the United States Supreme Court.