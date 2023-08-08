Marjorie Taylor Greene's boyfriend warns of 'full-scale riot' for Trump during 2024 vote counting

A TV host who is dating Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) predicted a "full-scale riot" during the counting of votes in 2024 if it looks like a repeat of the 2020 presidential election, which Donald Trump lost.

The remarks from RSBN's Brian Glenn came before Trump was scheduled to deliver a speech in Iowa on Tuesday.

Glenn complained to Trump attorney Christina Bobb that some Republicans do not believe the former president won the 2020 election.

"Have we done enough in these states that we can ensure that this next election, either we're not going to see, you know, wood paneling being put up in the windows to block people behind from poll watch, we're not going to see that anymore," the host said.

"Because I think if we, the first time we see that come up, I think it's gonna be a full-scale riot to stop that from happening," he added. "We didn't know any better than 2020. Now we do know."

Bobb argued Trump was facing dozens of indictments because Republicans had ensured the elections would be fair.

"But the thing that gives me comfort that you know what, maybe we actually have done enough, is the fact that they're bringing these indictments at all," she opined. "If they honestly believe that they had the election so secure that under no circumstances could Donald Trump win, they wouldn't bother bringing these indictments."

Glenn's claim that "wood paneling" blocked poll watchers has been debunked. Detroit city officials said that some measures were taken to protect the identity of voters.

Watch the video below from RSBN.