Slain officer's partner unloads on Trump for riot: 'He watched it on TV like a soap opera'

The partner of a slain Capitol police officer blasted former president Donald Trump for failing to stop his supporters during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Sandra Garza backed Trump, as did her partner, Officer Brian Sicknick, who was assaulted with bear spray by MAGA rioters and died a day later from two strokes, and she blames the twice-impeached one-term president, reported CBS News.

"I was a person who supported Donald Trump," Garza said. "Brian was a supporter of his. I mean, even on Brian's Twitter page, he had Donald Trump's personal plane in the background, as his background picture."

"He knew that Brian was devoted to him, and he did not once reach out to me, to [the officer's mother] Gladys [Sicknick], he didn't even send a letter of condolences," she added. "He did absolutely nothing, and so, you know, it's very upsetting, you know, that he's not — and I would meet with him, actually. I would. I would meet with him."

Garza said she wants to know why Trump did nothing to stop the brutal assault on police officers by his supporters.

"And I would ask him why he failed all law enforcement that day," Garza said. "You know, he has an opportunity to turn this around. You know, if he's really going to back the blue, then back it up with your actions."

"He just watched it on television like it was a soap opera," she added. "I don't understand it. How can you be so uncaring?"

Garza and Sicknick's mother are furious at Republican senators who voted against a commission to investigate the riot.

"I'm disgusted that the Republican senators, that decided to vote no," Garza said. "It's a spit in the face to Brian, it's a spit in the face to all the officers that were there that day."