Brian Sicknick's family baffled by Trump supporters: 'It's frightening' how many people follow him

Deceased Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick's mother Gladys and brother Craig laid into former President Donald Trump in a CNN interview on Thursday, following the former president's indictment for his role in plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Sicknick died of a stroke shortly after fighting to defend the Capitol. The death was ruled to have been natural causes, but contributed to by the stress of being attacked by the rioters trying to force their way into the building to stop the electoral count on Trump's behalf.
"Can I ask you, what you have been through and what you've seen in the wake of this indictment this week?" asked anchor Phil Mattingly. "What comes to mind when you think about the fact that the former president is now the clear leading contender to be the Republican nominee, he could be president again, entirely possible."
"It's very, very scary to me," said Gladys Sicknick. "What really stands out in my mind if he becomes president — hopefully he doesn't — that he'll pardon all these people that have been behind bars, that belong behind bars. You know, he's going to be in jail and run the office of the White House from jail? I don't know how this is going to work. It doesn't make any sense and how people follow him, I just don't get it."
"It's frightening how so many people believe in this demagogue," added Craig Sicknick. "You look at anything in his past, I've read books from his niece, I've read books written from people who served in his cabinet, and the man is a sham. He's an extremely good con artist, apparently, and he keeps the con going, so many people convinced he's something super special."
"Why would somebody who claims he's billionaire have to have middle-class and poorer people pay for his legal bills for his various PACs?" he continued. "It boggles the mind."
Brian Sicknick's family on Trumpwww.youtube.com