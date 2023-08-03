'He's so dumb': Morning Joe and Mika mock Trump's strategy for beating Jan. 6 charges
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski identified the "tragic" flaw that may eventually cost Donald Trump his freedom.

The twice-impeached former president has been indicted for a third time, and a fourth set of charges seems likely in Georgia, and the "Morning Joe" co-hosts agreed that Trump was learning that federal prosecutors were harder to manipulate than the media.

"Maybe it's a generational thing but, you know, when Bill Barr calls a conspiracy to steal nuclear secrets a caper, I would say stealing an apple from the top of a ledge is a caper," Scarborough said, referring to the federal indictment against Trump for mishandling classified materials.

"I think he is talking about Trump's stupidity, honestly, kind of putting it in quotes, because he is so dumb," Brzezinski said. "What he's done with the documents is so dumb. Everything that he does, he does out in the open. You read these indictments, all of them, he's so dumb. He just knows how to play the media, and some people fall for it."

READ MORE: 'It's nonsense, it's garbage': Trump's latest felony defense demolished by former FBI official

"It's funny -- well, not funny, it's tragic for Donald Trump, isn't it?" Scarborough agreed. "He's been working the New York Post and the Daily News since 1975, 1976, and he really, at some point, never really figured out where the sharp line was between, you know, Page 6 columnist and Jack Smith. It's going to likely -- and I'm serious here -- it is going to likely cause him his freedom. He's been able to get away with it his entire life. For some reason, he never figured out, you know, you don't cross the feds. You don't do illegal things and expect to be able to B.S. your way out of an indictment and a charge that could send you to jail for life."

Watch the video below or at this link.

MSNBC 08 03 2023 06 45 50youtu.be

SmartNewsVideo