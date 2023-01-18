Brian Walshe allegedly used his son's iPad to search 10 ways to dispose of a dead body
Missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe's husband allegedly used his son's iPad to search “How long before a body starts to smell?” “10 ways to dispose of a body if you really need to,” “How long does DNA last,” “How to clean blood from wooden floors,” and whether a body can be identified from “broken teeth," the Daily Beast reports.

At his arraignment Wednesday, Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Walshe's wife has been missing for about two weeks.

Walshe, 47, initially told investigators his wife had left their Boston home early on New Year’s Day and headed to Washington, D.C., to handle a work emergency.

But suspicion around him arose when investigators found blood and a bloody knife in their home's basement. They also discovered that he purchased hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies the day after he claimed his wife left.

Investigators also found trash bags containing blood, a rug, a hatchet, a hacksaw, and used cleaning supplies at a waste transfer station about 90 minutes from the couple's home.

Brian Walshe will be held without bail pending his indictment.

