Marjorie Taylor Greene called 'idiot' for suggesting plane not involved in 9/11 Pentagon strike

Former Congressman Denver Riggleman (R-VA) took to Twitter on Wednesday to slam Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for an interview in which she suggests that the strike on the Pentagon during the September 11 attacks did not involve an airplane.

The interview, given to American Priority before Taylor Greene took her seat in Congress in 2021, was recirculated after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) assigned her to the House Homeland Security Committee this week.

"We had witnessed 9/11, right?" said Greene in the interview. "We had witnessed 9/11. The terrorist attack in New York, and the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania, and the so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon. It's odd there's never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon."

"One of my closest friends was in the Pentagon when the plane hit. I deployed ten days after 9/11," wrote Riggleman, a Trump-skeptic Republican who served in Congress from 2019 to 2021 and worked as an adviser to the House January 6 Committee. "Any idiot who says the 'so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon' and says there is no evidence for said plane is a mentally deranged fool."

American Airlines Flight 77 smashed into the west side of the Pentagon on 9/11, with security camera footage showing the impact and photographic evidence showing aircraft debris at the crash site. However, ongoing conspiracy theories claim suggest it was actually some sort of missile, and some 9/11 conspiracy theorists have circulated edited footage that appears to show a CNN reporter claiming there was no aircraft debris.

Greene, who was previously kicked off her committees by a full vote of the House after it emerged she promoted social media posts calling for prominent Democrats to be executed, was reinstated this week by Republican leadership. A one-time supporter of the QAnon movement, Greene has promoted other conspiracy theories, including that wildfires in California were set by a Jewish space laser.