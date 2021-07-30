Marco Rubio burned to the ground by CNN's Keilar after he 'punched himself in the face' with mask rant

Saying he took a swing and ended up hitting 'himself in the face," CNN "New Day" co-host Brianna Keilar piled on Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) over comments he made on Twitter about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for wearing a mask and face shield when arriving in the Philippines.

In a tweet, Rubio wrote, "Our @SecDef is vaccinated But he arrives in the Philippines wearing a mask AND a face shield Embarrassing COVID theatre."

It was quickly pointed out to the Florida Republican that face masks are mandatory in the Philippines, and Keilar joined in humiliating the GOP lawmaker for the tweet where he appeared to think he would score political points -- and it blew up in his face instead.

"Senator Marco Rubio took a swing at the defense secretary on Twitter yesterday and not only did he miss, he hit himself in the face," the smirking CNN host began as she showed the tweet. "The Florida senator mocked Secretary Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for this, arriving in the Philippines wearing a mask and also that face-shield there as leaders were greeting him."

"All the way back in America, this appeared to somehow personally affect Rubio who called it 'embarrassing covid theater.' The problem is the Philippine government has mandated that everyone must wear both face shields and face masks while in public places," she explained before sarcastically adding, "Why? And I know this is scandalous, they're trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus which, let's not forget, has killed more than 610,000 of our fellow Americans."

"Rubio is a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, so you would think if he saw a cabinet member wearing a protective get-up he usually doesn't in a foreign country, it might occur to him that there could be different rules or norms there. And he could have saved himself scorn by doing a little research before the rip," she said. "And Rubio, mocking masks, that's really where we are still as we learn that vaccinated people while hugely protected from hospitalization or death compared to the unvaccinated can spread the delta variant perhaps as easily as chickenpox."

She went on to elaborate, adding, "Florida, Rubio's state, is currently the worst in the nation when it comes to the spread of delta. Florida is now averaging 10,000 new cases a day -- that is up 61 percent since last week. More than 8,000 people are in the hospital right now -- the most since January. Every county in Rubio's state except for one is experiencing high transmission."

After interviewing a doctor on the explosive growth of the new COVID variant, Keilar turned back to Rubio and his comments and told co-host John Berman, "It's just ridiculous, honestly."

