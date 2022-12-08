'This is a dangerous road': Adam Kinzinger takes shot at Biden over Brittney Griner release

Reacting to news that WNBA star Brittney Griner is returning to the U.S. as part of a prisoner swap with Russia, outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) expressed dismay that former-United States Marine Paul Whelan was not part of the package negotiated by President Joe Biden's administration.
Whelan was accused and convicted of spying by Russian authorities just short of four years ago -- and is currently serving a 16-year sentence -- while American basketball star has only been held since February of this year on drug charges.
Taking to Twitter, Kinzinger -- who served in Afghanistan -- made his feelings known about the prisoner exchange that also involved arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is also known as the "Merchant of Death."
"So a basketball star is released, we can celebrate, but what about Paul Whelan? An American unjustly detained for years. May not be high profile but he is innocent. This is a dangerous road," he wrote.
Moments later he added, "What about retired marine who has been unjustly detained for years, Paul Whelan? Surely an arms dealer is worth two innocent people? @POTUS," aimed at President Joe Biden