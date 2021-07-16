QAnon cultists are trying to loop Britney Spears into their madness: 'You will laugh when details are exposed'
FILE PHOTO: Singer Britney Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April12, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

QAnon conspiracy theorists and other right-wing extremists are piggybacking on social media support for Britney Spears to smuggle their content into the mainstream.

Right-wing conspiracy theorists have been tying the pop singer's legal battle to escape her father's conservatorship to Qanon's web of lies, after a recent documentary and new developments in the case have heightened public awareness of her situation, reported online researcher Jared Holt for the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab.

"Who exposed the pedo network in Hollywood?" claimed QAnon conspiracist Liz Crokin, who set up a Telegram channel devoted to Spears' situation. "You will laugh when details are exposed. Paris? Britney? Miley? Kim? Never underestimate the genius of this [QAnon] operation."

Right-wing talk show host Glenn Beck compared Spears' situation to "red flag" gun laws, and InfoWars attorney Robert Barnes warned conservatives could expect to be placed under similar legal restrictions.

"[Bill Gates and George Soros] want to treat all of us the way those conservators have treated Britney Spears," Barnes warned, saying they would use the coronavirus pandemic as a pretext for oppression.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who's facing a sex trafficking investigation, appeared at a #FreeBritney rally in Washington, D.C., after co-signing a letter with conspiracy-mongering Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Burgess Owen (R-UT) inviting Spears to testify before Congress about her predicament.

"A count of appearances on alternative social media platforms popular with far-right users conducted via the Social Media Analysis Toolkit (SMAT) found a noticeable uptick in Spears-related chatter in recent months," Holt reported. "On a forum board populated by the remnants of a pro-QAnon community banned from Reddit in 2018, more than two dozen threads have appeared in recent months discussing Spears."

