Man who ran car into a crowd was yelling about an 'invasion': witness says
Photo: screen capture

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the man who allegedly rammed his 2007 Range Rover into a crowd of people waiting at a bus stop had been taunting them moments before.

Videos of the incident show the car speeding through the red light, jumping the curb and mowing down numerous people.

"The death toll climbed by one Sunday after a victim succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, Mayor Trey Mendez said Sunday evening in a statement," the report cited.

“We have had one more casualty as one of the injured tragically passed away from their injuries at the hospital,” Mendez said. “The total lives lost is currently eight, and several more remain critical.”

At the most recent count, there were 14 injured.

The report cited Luis Herrera, who was among those hit by the SUV. He observed that "the driver was taunting people standing at the bus stop, driving past them and yelling insults."

Herrera suffered a broken arm and was released from the hospital on Sunday.

“He crossed the street and he hit the gas and he drove by my legs, and hurt my arm,” Herrera explained. “The others, he killed almost all of them.”

He told the Post that the driver was yelling: “You’re invading my property!”

It's the same language that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) used about immigrants crossing the border into Texas for at least four years.

Some of those hit were Venezuelan migrants fleeing an authoritarian regime with economic upheaval.

The driver attempted to run away, witnesses reported, but people managed to stop him from leaving the scene. Some said that they thought he was driving under the influence. The incident happened at 8:30 a.m.

Read the full report at The Washington Post.

SmartNews