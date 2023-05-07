Driver that hit people outside homeless shelter refusing to cooperate — but video captured it all: police

Police in Brownsville, Texas, refused to say whether or not the man who drove his car into a crowd outside a Texas homeless shelter Sunday morning did so intentionally. Still, a video of the incident reveals the details of what happened.



The video, confirmed by police, shows the driver flying through a red light, hitting a curb and then plowing into the crowd of people sitting at a bus stop. Seven people in that incident were killed, and 10 others were injured, CNN reported Sunday afternoon.

Police told reporters that the driver of the 2007 Range Rover is refusing to cooperate and they're being forced to use fingerprinting to uncover the driver's identity. The police also did a toxicology test to see if he was under the influence. If the driver had no identifying information on his person, it could indicate the act was intentional.

There is also a concern about whether others went to a hospital before ambulances arrived, so police are contacting hospitals to see whether there are more injuries.

The homeless shelter was helping Venezuelan immigrants fleeing their nation's regime.

See the CNN report below or at the link here and the incident video below that.

Driver that hit people outside homeless shelter refusing to cooperate www.youtube.com

Be aware the video is graphic and disturbing.