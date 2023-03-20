Demi Moore shares video of Bruce Willis celebrating first birthday since being diagnosed with dementia

Actress Demi Moore shared a touching video on Instagram celebrating her ex-husband Bruce Willis' first birthday since he was diagnosed with dementia.

The video shows Willis celebrating his 68th birthday with Moore, his current wife Emma Heming Willis, his daughters, and other family members as they all sing "Happy Birthday."

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today,” Moore captioned the video. “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

Willis is then seen blowing out the candles.

In another video, Willis' wife Heming Willis talked about caring for someone with dementia.

“Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that’s what I’m doing,” she said in the short video. “But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day and I’m really feeling it today on his birthday.”

As CNN points out, last month it was announced that Willis' speaking disorder, aphasia, had progressed into a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

