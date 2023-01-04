Pennsylvania warden disputes explosive claims about Idaho murder suspect

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that the warden of the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania is pushing back on allegations about provocative behavior from Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger while he was locked up awaiting extradition.
"A report from DailyMail.com cited another detainee at the Monroe County Correctional Facility alleging that Bryan Kohberger, 28, had taunted guards and attempted to expose himself," reported Dan Ladden-Hall. "But warden Garry Haidle told the Idaho Statesman that Kohberger’s 'confinement at the Monroe County Correctional Facility was uneventful,' adding that 'all normal policies and procedures have been followed' since Kohberger’s arrest last Friday." According to Haidle, Kohberger was also on suicide watch.
The original allegations came from Valerie Cipollina, a 50-year-old woman held on a domestic violence charge who was briefly in the vicinity of where Kohberger was being locked up. She also claimed that he appeared to incriminate himself, telling the guards, "I cut them, I'll cut you."
Kohberger, a teaching assistant at Washington State University studying criminology, was not identified as a suspect until weeks after the well-publicized stabbings of four University of Idaho college students, after police matched him to DNA evidence recovered at the scene just before Christmas.
He traveled across the country back to Pennsylvania with his father. Video footage shows that police pulled the two of them over in Indiana twice, and let him go both times.
Few other details about Kohberger, including any potential motive or connection to the victims, has been released, as Idaho law doesn't allow that information to be released until he is being officially tried back in the state.