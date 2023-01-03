Watch: Police pulled over accused Idaho killer on his trip across the country and let him go — twice

On Tuesday, TMZ provided footage of Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old Washington State University teaching assistant accused of the brutal stabbings of students at the University of Idaho, being pulled over twice by police on his way across the country to his home state of Pennsylvania — and letting him go, unaware of who he was.

"It happened December 15th ... a trooper with the Indiana State Police pulled the car over for following too closely. There were two men in the car — Kohberger was driving, and the passenger presumably was his father, who accompanied him from Washington State to Pennsylvania," said the report. "Police officials say at the time of the stop they knew nothing related to the license plate or state in which the car was registered. However, more than a week before, cops asked the public's help in finding a white Hyundai Elantra — the car in which Kohberger was driving."

"Police let them go with a verbal warning. BTW, during the stop, the cop asks where they're going, and they reply, Pennsylvania ... to which the cop says, 'That's a long haul. Are you guys scared of airplanes?' The cop then laughs," said the report. "During the encounter, Kohberger's dad mentions a shooting near Washington State University, adding that's where his son went to school. A man had barricaded himself in an apartment near the University and threatened to kill his 2 roommates ... he died in a police shootout."

Authorities identified Kohberger as a suspect based on DNA evidence recovered from the scene of the stabbings late last month. For weeks, the gruesome murders shocked the college town of Moscow, Idaho, which hadn't seen a murder in years, and unsettled the whole nation due to the long spell during which police appeared to have no leads.

He is currently awaiting extradition from Pennsylvania to Idaho to be tried for the killings, which he reportedly will not contest. Idaho could theoretically try the case as a capital offense. Police have not yet released any motive Kohberger might have had, as Idaho law prohibits this until the proceedings in the state actually begin.

This comes after a report that Kohberger has been taunting prison guards in the Monroe County Jail, exposing himself and telling them, "I cut them, I'll cut you."

Watch the original video below: