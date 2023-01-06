'We're coming at him': Father of Idaho victim serves notice to accused killer he 'has his hands full'

During an appearance on CNN, the father of one of the victims in the mass stabbing attack in Idaho described his first chance to see the man who allegedly murdered his daughter -- and left no doubt that he will be seeking vengeance.

Speaking with CNN host Jim Sciutto, Steve Goncalves -- father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves -- defended a roommate who didn't call the police immediately after the attack before talking about 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger's actions when he faced a judge.

"I do want to ask you before we go, you were in court, you had the chance to see Kohberger, perhaps to look him in the eyes. What were you feeling at that moment?" host Sciutto asked near the end of the interview.

"I was pretty angry. I was pretty heated. I wanted him to look me in the eye. He knows I want him to look me in the eye so he's -- he didn't," the grieving father replied. "He didn't give me that opportunity when he was back in his home state of Pennsylvania. He did turn around and look for his parents and not me, he didn't give me that."

"So I think he understands that I'm not going to see something in his eyes that I want to see, you know, I want to see an innocent man," he continued. "But I feel like he's scared to look at me in the eyes and start to understand what's about to happen to him."

"You know," Goncalves told the CNN host, "He picked the wrong family and "I'm not scared of a conflict and we're not scared -- we're not running. We are coming at him and the defendant has his hands full."

"Did you sense anything from him, any emotion in that moment, in that courtroom?" the CNN host pressed.

"I did," Goncalves shot back. "I sensed somebody shocked and scared and not prepared. Like almost like: 'this is nothing like I thought it was going to be.' So his mannerisms, his body language -- I'm pretty in tune with certain guys, I played sports my whole life, I've been in different gyms, I've been in conference rooms with white collar. I can sense confidence and I did not sense that at all. I sensed somebody who was flaring, scared and worried."

Watch below or at this link.