Buckingham Palace demands 'Trump Train' bus remove doctored image of Queen in MAGA hat
On Wednesday, BuzzFeed News reported that Buckingham Palace is instructing the "Trump Train" bus that appeared at the "America First" tour of Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to remove a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a MAGA hat.

"A Palace spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that they were aware of the fact that the Queen's image was being used, saying 'representations asking for [the photo's] removal have been made,'" reported Ellie Hall.

"The bus is owned and operated by a Trump supporter named Buddy Hall. According to its GoFundMe page, the Trump Train was created as an 'unofficial campaign tour bus to support the 2020 reelection of President Trump,'" continued the report. "Despite not being officially affiliated with any political candidate, the bus was a constant fixture at Trump campaign events during the 2020 election cycle. An image posted to the official Trump Train Facebook page shows Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, posing in front of the bus with Hall in July."

Gaetz, who is facing a federal investigation into whether he transported a teenager over state lines for sex, and Greene, an infamous far-right conspiracy theorist, have staged their tour all over the country as a show of defiance to the criticism against them and the Trump movement in general.