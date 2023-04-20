GOP leaders took Anheuser-Busch donations despite outrage over 'woke' Bud Light
Bud Light (Shutterstock)

With the image of Kid Rock blasting away at cases of Bud Light helping stoke right-wing culture warriors' fury at the beer's association with a transgender social media influencer, the Federal Election Commission on Thursday posted recent political contributions from Bud's maker Anheuser-Busch – and three prominent Republicans are on the list.

Raw Story’s review of the FEC records shows that on March 3 the Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC Political Action Committee made these contributions:

—Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, (R-Ca.), received two contributions totaling $15,000 for the McCarthy Victory Fund.

—South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.), who has announced an exploratory committee for a potential presidential run, received $2,500 for Tim Scott for Senate.

—John Boozman, the senior senator from Arkansas, received $5,000 for Boozman for Arkansas.

Raw Story reached out to the press secretaries for the three men asking if they planned to return the money, but has yet to receive a response.

Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., were also reported to have received donations in the report.

Many conservatives continue their outrage against Bud Light for its marketing association with transgender woman Dylan Mulvaney, an actress and social media influencer with a huge online audience. She did a marketing post for the beer on April 1.

The commotion has become a rift in the party, pitting the pragmatism of political fundraising against culture wars.

Donald Trump Jr. spoke out against a boycott of Bud Light on his podcast. He said Anheuser-Busch gives more to politicians on the right than the left.

"I'm not for destroying an American, an iconic company, for something like this,” Trump Jr said of Anheuser-Busch.

