Watch: Enraged neighbor shows up at GOP candidate’s front door after receiving pro-Trump mailer

A tense moment took place on the front porch of a candidate running for State Representative in Missouri, local news outlet Fox2 reports.

Home surveillance video of the incident shows a man from St. Charles walking up to the front door of Buddy Hardin, a Republican running for the 106th District seat. Hardin was not at home, but his wife answered the door and met the man who was holding one of Hardin's campaign mailers in his hand, which was defaced with profanity.

“Tell him to leave his ‘Pro-Trump’ (expletive) on his own (expletive) porch. Him and Trump, he’s a treasonist… (expletive ) Republicans, (expletive) him, and (expletive) your husband. “I hope he gets shot by a kid with an AR…,” the man said before the video ends. Hardin’s wife told police the man said he hoped that she and her grandchildren get shot, too.

According to Fox2, the man was later arrested.

“All I put [on the mailer] was 'Pro-Trump' not even policies about Trump,” said Hardin. “That was enough to make him think he should walk out of his house, get into his car, drive three miles … it’s a series of decisions that he made that all led to this not-good situation because my wife was in fear at that point. When I saw [the video] I was in fear, too.”

“How do we improve this discourse? That’s one of the reasons I’m running,” said Hardin. “Stand up, don’t quit. We can all make this a better state. We’re not going to solve the problems this state has if we don’t communicate.”

Hardin told the Missouri Times that he is not currently pursuing a restraining order against the man.

“The only way to change the discourse in this country is to make it safe to say what you believe without worrying about someone coming to your door and threatening you,” Hardin said.

Watch Fox2's report on the story below or at this link.