Georgia GOP's Lt Gov candidate under fire for participating in Trump 'fake elector' scheme: report

According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in November's midterms is under increased scrutiny for being part of a slate of "fake" electors who hoped to hijack his state's Electoral College votes and hand them to Donald Trump.

The report notes that State Sen. Bud Jones (R) received the former president's endorsement in the GOP primary that helped propel him into the November general election -- but now there are concerns by some local GOP strategists about his part in the election scheme.

According to the Journal-Constitution, "His Democratic opponent, attorney Charlie Bailey, has zeroed in on Jones’ inclusion on the GOP slate of electors, invoking investigations by the FBI and Fulton County in campaign speeches and fundraising emails. Some Republican strategists worry the issue could damage the rest of the GOP ticket."

The report adds that the DOJ "last month sought records from Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer and Brad Carver, an attorney and Republican activist who was among the 16 fake electors" as part of its investigation into election tampering and that Jones could be swept up in criminal charges.

According to opponent Bailey, "Burt Jones doesn’t get to decide whose votes count and whose votes don’t," adding, "When you step in and say, ‘I am the official elector of this state and I am saying that Donald Trump won this state despite the law, despite the certification (of votes), we are saying this because we want it to be the case,’ there’s nothing more unAmerican, there’s nothing more unpatriotic than an action like that.”

The report adds, "The AJC spoke to four GOP strategists. None wanted to speak publicly but all expressed similar concern about Jones’ involvement in the fake electors and worried that it would be a liability for his candidacy and other Republicans."

You can read more here.