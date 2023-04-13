Cops hunt for gunman after 'credible threat' sparks evacuation at California Capitol building
The California Capitol building was reopened today after being closed for more than an hour due to a "credible threat" by someone being sought in connection with other local shootings.

The individual who threatened to shoot up the state Capitol is believed to have fired shots at the Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical building and outside another local business on Wednesday, according to KCRA and other local news sources. Some lawmakers were forced to evacuate the building, but they were let in after a little more than an hour, Fox 5 reports.

Fox 5 reported that a letter was sent to state senators and their staff that read, "The California Highway Patrol has notified the Senate of a threat they consider to be credible involving the Capitol."

Legislators and staff not present were reportedly asked to remain home and work remotely, while Senators and staffers already at the Capitol were asked to remain in place within the Capitol building, the agency reported.

The individual at the center of the investigation is a man named Jackson Pinney, whose 2002 gold Ford pickup was seen at a shooting on April 12, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department's community update. The police also say Pinney's DMV photograph matches the description of the suspected shooter provided by witnesses.

The CHPD further noted that the vehicle and suspect are still outstanding, and that they are asking for the public's help in locating both.

