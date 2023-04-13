Marjorie Taylor Greene complains suspected intel secrets leaker is ‘being treated like a traitor and criminal’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is questioning the treatment of the suspect who was arrested Thursday in connection with the leak of highly sensitive classified documents.

Jack Douglas Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guard member, was arrested by federal agents Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in anews release.

Greene said the leaks reveal the presence of U.S. troops in Ukraine, and compared Teixeira to Stuart Scheller, who was discharged after posting statements on social media critical of top military leaders over the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal.

ABC News reports that a small special operations unit is working out of the embassy in Ukraine in a non-combat role.

“We have now found out from a supposed 21-year-old National Guardsman that there are American military troops on the ground in Ukraine,” Greene tweeted.

“Is this another Stu Scheller who revealed the truth about the Biden Afghanistan withdrawal?

“If this is true, why are they there? What are they doing?”

The far-right congresswoman from Georgia lamented that Teixeira is being treated as a “traitor and criminal” and credits him for “exposing the truth."

“The National Guardsman that released these Pentagon papers is simply blowing the whistle on what is really taking place at the DOD, yet he’s being treated like a traitor and criminal,” Greene said.

“It’s the Biden Admin and the DOD who are acting like criminals. They’re the ones who should be held accountable to the American people because of what they’re doing in Ukraine.”

Greene went further in a subsequent tweet, saying that as a “white, male, christian, and antiwar…That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime.”

“Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”

