CNN anchor challenges Trump attorney on Georgia call: 'How is that OK?'

During a segment on CNN this Monday, network anchor Pamela Brown challenged Trump attorney Drew Findling about the former president's call where he asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" more votes.

As HuffPost points out, the Fulton County district attorney is investigating Trump’s efforts to reverse his election defeat in that swing state, with a key piece of evidence being the call.

Brown played an excerpt of Trump’s call to Raffensperger where he says, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state.”

“Are you worried the facts in this case are not favorable to your client, given what we just heard there and other calls?” Brown asked Findling.

“So, what I’m worried about is that people just listen to eight or nine seconds and don’t really look at evidence,” Findling replied. “So, we look at 62 minutes. We look at all the evidence. And looking at all the evidence, we understand and we know that our client did not break any laws whatsoever.”

"...what I’m going to say, Pamela, is I’m not going to try the case with you or anybody else on TV or in the media,” the lawyer replied. “I mean, that’s something you deal with in court," Findling said.

