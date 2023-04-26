Candace Owens blasts Ron DeSantis over Florida governor’s ‘world tour’

Conservative commentator Candace Owens on Wednesday blasted Ron DeSantis over the Florida governor’s four-nation tour.

DeSantis’ international travel follows a book tour in which he visited key early-voting states including Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina, and Nevada.

“I cannot fathom how there are people defending Ron Desantis’ world tour,” the “Blackout” author tweeted.

“He and his wife are acting like they’re JFK and Jackie O. If Gavin Newsom was doing this we would all agree it was inappropriate.

“Because it is.”

Owens asserted that “No it is not forbidden. But spending more days out of your state than in it is not right. Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should” in response to a reply that said “Didn’t know governors were forbidden from traveling abroad.”

Owens rose to stardom during Donald Trump’s presidency as a rare Black voice who backing MAGA movement, but the anti-vaccine activist has had her differences with the former president too.

“People are upset when I critique Trump and are upset when I critique Desantis,” Owens tweeted.

“I’m actually just calling things as I see them. This would tour as a Governor is off-putting.”

Owens also criticized DeSantis over his efforts to rescind Florida’s “resign to run” law that would open the door to his presidential candidacy without giving up the governorship.

“Simultaneously the Florida 'resign to run' law is about to be rescinded (buried deep in an election reform bill that’s making its way to the senate now),” Owens tweeted.

“Not illegal but clearly being done so Desantis can run without having to resign.”

Owens after last year’s midterms took aim at Trump over his criticism of DeSantis, according to a Fox News report that states “Owens argued that the MAGA movement is feeling Trump's ‘trepidation,’ and perhaps, ‘paranoia, claiming Trump's dig at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won handily anyway, ‘was not helpful’ despite Trump voting for him.”

"They're wondering about what the leadership looks like. And I am not at all under any impression that Trump can't win in 2024. No. What I am saying is that Trump needs to take a good look in the mirror."