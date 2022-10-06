Biden announces he will pardon all federal offenses of possession of cannabis — and asks states to do the same

The president is asking that the Justice Department stop classifying cannabis as the same as heroin, noting "it makes no sense." It would move cannabis away from a Schedule I drug. It has been part of the lobbying from veterans groups and other health groups about the benefits of cannabis.

In a video just released by the White House, President Joe Biden says, "First: I’m pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My pardon will remove this burden."

He is also asking states to do the same.

"Second: I’m calling on governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses. Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either," said Biden.

Biden also made it clear that he is not eliminating all laws involving cannabis at the federal level.

Removing these restrictions would also allow many colleges and universities to begin studying the impact of cannabis on people with various diseases.

"Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives – for conduct that is legal in many states. That’s before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs," Biden's statement also said.

This could also free up companies selling cannabis to begin using federal banks.

LSD, meth, ecstasy and peyote are also considered Schedule I drugs.

Pardon also applies to those not yet charged with an offense. Non-citizens not lawfully present in the United States are not eligible. The White House pardon sheet also said that it will not pardon any other crimes offenders may also have been charged with.

