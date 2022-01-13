Feds want man who shouted 'we ride for Trump we die for Trump' to get 3 months after stealing Capitol flag
Insurrection on January 6th at US Capitol (Screen Grab)

Jan. 6 insurrectionist Jacob Wiedrich agreed to plead guilty for unlawful parading during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Prosecutors are recommending that the court only give him three months in prison.

NBC correspondent Scott MacFarlane has been closely following the arrests, trials, plea agreements and sentences over the past year.

Jacob Wiedrich, initially called himself Jason Weed, according to previous reports. He is from Salt Lake City was initially charged with, entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, parading, and demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

READ MORE: Glenn Beck said he didn’t need the vaccine – now he’s very sick with COVID and is taking ivermectin

"The male individual is shown saying 'it's wartime!' The male individual is verbally combative with law enforcement attempting to maintain security; at one point, the male individual complains of being shot with rubber bullets and tear-gassed," the FBI complaint states.

It also recalls that as the crowd grew nearer to the building, Wiedrich yelled "We're not done!" and "Charge! Charge the motherf*cker!" At other points he also shouted "Take it back!" and "we ride for Trump, we die for Trump!"

He was arrested in July 2021 and ultimately agreed to plead guilty to 1 count, the Justice Department said.

He's also responsible for taking one of the American flags from the building.

SmartNews