Glenn Beck said he didn’t need the vaccine – now he’s very sick with COVID and is taking ivermectin

Conservative radio host Glenn Beck is not doing well in his struggle with COVID-19, according to the Daily Beast. However, Beck made it clear that he's using the medication known as ivermectin, which has not been proven to be an effective treatment.

“I am great, Mark. I am great, Mark,” Beck told Mark Levin. “Despite having COVID and seeing the destruction of our country,” he added.

“Do you have COVID right now?” Levin asked.

“Yeah, I do,” Beck responded, adding, “It’s [COVID-19] starting to go into my lungs today and a little disturbing. I’m on all the medications and treatments and everything else, so.”

This is the second time that Beck has had COVID, after telling Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he had it in April 2021. It was one of the reasons that he said he didn't need to get the vaccine.

"It’s all good," Beck said coughing in his conversation with Levin. "Mark, I am not concerned about it. I’m really not. I just am so done with this whole COVID thing. I know it is real. I am a fatty-fat-fatso, so that is probably not the best thing, and I got some other issues.”

Beck went on to say that he doesn't think that the monoclonal antibodies are working on the new strain, which means he has the Omicron variant. Sadly, the miracle treatment has been called “ineffective.”

He listed off the drugs he was taking, including the anti-parasite drug ivermectin which is used to treat parasitic roundworm infections. The drug is known for causing side effects such as headache, dizziness, muscle pain, nausea, or explosive diarrhea, according to WebMD.

“I have had it for about a week,” Beck said coughing more. “I’m not going downhill. I mean, I think I’m feeling better. It’s just getting into my lungs... you will want to avoid that."



COVID is known for attacking the lungs, increasing inflammation and fluid that leads to pneumonia. It can also lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome, Johns Hopkins explained.

Beck is one of many high-profile conservatives, pastors and anti-vaccine advocates who have been struck with COVID in recent weeks.

See the clip of the interview with Beck below:



