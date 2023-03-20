Judge denies mistrial request by Oath Keepers members after trial descends 'into chaos'

A judge on Monday denied a request for a mistrial in the seditious conspiracy trial involving six individuals affiliated with the Oath Keepers militia.

CNN reported that the trial "descended into chaos" after it was discovered that jurors had access to two video clips the judge had prohibited during the trial, one showing rioters breaching the west side of the U.S. Capitol and another showing rioters accosting law enforcement officers who were trying to close a gate.

Defense attorneys moved for a mistrial after the revelations.

“I just can’t believe the only remedy at this point is a mistrial,” said District Judge Amit Mehta. “Maybe I’m wrong.”

Defense lawyer Juli Haller clashed with the judge after bringing the matter to his attention, but Mehta noted that defense attorneys had been allowed to review the exhibits given to jurors and signed off on them.

“None of the defense lawyers did what I instructed,” Mehta said. “Everybody had at least a weekend to ask for what had been sent back and review it. Defense counsel did not do it, that’s fine.”

He told jurors to disregard the clips if they had seen them.

“I’m not going to ask you if you have reviewed them,” Mehta told jurors. “If you haven’t reviewed them, I’m going to ask you to ignore them. If you have, please disregard.”

Sandra Parker, Laura Steele, Connie Meggs and William Isaacs are accused of entering the Capitol on January 6, 2021, while prosecutors said two other defendants, Michael Greene and Bennie Parker, did not. All have pleaded not guilty.