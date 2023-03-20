Right-wing broadcaster calls for Barack Obama and others to be executed if Trump is arrested

Right-wing broadcaster Pete Santilli recently argued that the U.S. military should execute former President Barack Obama, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice if former President Donald Trump is arrested.

In a video clip obtained by Right Wing Watch, Santilli pleaded with members of the military to take action.

"Get the military, whatever few are left that are gonna side with the people," he said. "That you military personnel and you people with guns and badges and law enforcement will succumb to the will of the people."

"And ultimately, we demand, we absolutely demand that the criminals, the criminals in this country, if you want them held accountable, the criminals are Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Susan Rice," he continued, "this entire criminal cabal that came about as a result of the murder of John F. Kennedy, the people that perpetrated the murder of John F. Kennedy, rise up to that."

"Military, join us and put all of them up against a concrete wall... and do what we must do to save not just our country, the entire world," he implored.



