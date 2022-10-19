Capitol Police detain three from Georgia on firearms charges — near Supreme Court: report
Official photo by U.S. Capitol Police

U.S. Capitol Police announced on Wednesday they had detained three people while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

"U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Capitol and the Supreme Court," NBC Washington reported.

Three sections of roads were closed, including East Capitol Street.

Citing a law enforcement source, CNN's John Berman says the men were arrested after police found two firearms.

"A source tells CNN a suspicious vehicle raised concerns among police and that a bomb squad was assessing the situation," Berman reported.

Capitol Police said more information will be forthcoming.

