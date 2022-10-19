Capitol Police detain three from Georgia on firearms charges — near Supreme Court: report

During a House of Representatives hearing on Wednesday, United States Congresswoman Katie Porter (D-California) showed up with whiteboard ready with charts ready to interrogate Mike Konczal, a director at the progressive Roosevelt Institute.
Porter pointed out that the primary driver of inflation – 54% of it – has been corporate profits. In a video that has now gone viral, Porter gives one of her classic whiteboard presentations to illustrate:
The Congresswoman does not mess around, she gets to the point quickly and effectively. She came with her charts pointing out that corporate profits/greed is responsible for more than half our inflation rate.
The underlying economic problem is profit-price inflation. It’s caused by corporations raising their prices above their increasing costs.
Corporations are using those increasing costs – of materials, components and labor – as excuses to increase their prices even higher, resulting in bigger profits. This is why corporate profits are close to levels not seen in over half a century.
Corporations have the power to raise prices without losing customers because they face so little competition. Since the 1980s, two-thirds of all American industries have become more concentrated.
The Fed is doing a full frontal assault on those who are hurt most by inflation while letting the robber barons who rule Wall Street run wild. This is the government preferring fictitious citizens — otherwise known as corporations — over actual citizens — otherwise known as people.
California Governor Gavin Newsom recently endorsed a report by Consumer Watchdog which calls for an excess profits tax on oil refiners in that state after they reported record profits. Gasoline in California currently cost about $2.50 a gallon more than in the rest of the US. Consumer Watchdog reports that the state’s five major refiners made between three and ten times more in profits per gallon off their West Coast operations from April through June than they did in the same period last year.
Wall Street has consolidated into five giant banks, raking in record profits on the spreads between the interest they pay on deposits and what they charge on loans.
Broadband is dominated by three giant cable companies, all raising their prices.
Automobile dealers are enjoying record profits as they raise the retail prices of automobiles.
Gas prices have started to drop but big oil still has the power to raise prices at the pump far higher than the costs of crude.
This is why Congress and the administration need to take direct action against profit-price inflation, rather than rely solely on the Fed to raise interest rates and put the burden of fighting inflation on average working people who are not responsible for it.
United States Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who at the age of 89 is seeking an eighth consecutive term, faces a real chance of defeat as polls show Democratic challenger Michael Franken within striking distance.
Franken, a retired Navy vice admiral, trails Grassley by as few as three percentage points in what CNN's Chris Cillizza dubbed the "sleeper race" of the 2022 midterm election cycle.
"The latest numbers out of Iowa – from a new Des Moines Register poll – are truly shocking," he wrote on Monday. "Grassley is at 46% to Democrat Mike Franken’s 43% among likely voters – a margin-of-error race that the poll at least suggests is very much up for grabs with just a few weeks to go in the midterm campaign."
The significance of this, Cillizza added, is that "if Grassley is truly endangered, Democrats have another path to retaining their Senate majority this fall. If not, then the poll still causes a little bit of heartburn for Republicans that they don’t need as they try to navigate a very narrow road back to the majority."
While Grassley's seat is still considered a "likely" Republican hold, Grassley is beginning to show signs of nervousness.
On Wednesday, Grassley appeared on Fox News and was unable to account for why Franken is surging. He also compared his situation to that of Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), who is in danger of losing his seat to Democratic Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes.
"You've been there for forty years. You usually win in a landslide! What's going on?" John Roberts, the host of America Reports, asked.
"Well, I don't know what's going on but I know this. In order to get reelected in Iowa, you gotta work hard, you gotta convince the people they should vote for ya, and I'm going to tell people that are listening just like I tell Iowans," Grassley said before encouraging whoever is willing to send him money. "If you're interested in helping me.. and you want to keep these investigations going, I'm just like Senator [Ron] Johnson [R-Wisconsin]. I've gotta have some help to get reelected and I'd appreciate the help."
Former President Donald Trump was forced to appear for a deposition on Wednesday in the case over E. Jean Carroll, who is suing him for defamation after he verbally attacked her over accusations that he raped her in a department store fitting room.
Less than 24 hours before being put under oath, Trump took to his social media account calling her claims "a hoax." Trump biographer Tim O'Brien explained that Trump appearing under oath is "a lawyer's worst nightmare" because he can't stay on message.
"He's a serial fabulist," he described. "He exaggerates. He lies with reckless abandon, and all those things are a recipe normally for a disaster in a deposition, which is typically why his attorneys don't want to put him in front of other lawyers. It's why they don't want him to testify under oath, and it's why it's dangerous when he gets out into the wild on his own."
He explained that Trump might understand the stakes now that he's in a different position than he was over the past several decades. "But he can't really avoid the fact that the reason he's being time bomb in a deposition is because of exactly who he is."
O'Brien said that there's nothing that can be done to coach Trump out of the lies by his attorneys.
"When we deposed him, we had bank documents and business records — tax records that we were able to push across the table to him," O'Brien recalled. "When he lied about something from his past, then -- and we caught him in dozens of lies during our deposition. I think Robbie Kaplan, who is the lead attorney in E.Jean Carroll's case is a savvy and tough-minded lawyer. He's not going to be sitting across the table with people who want to play patty-cake with him."
"Who are going to be deferential to him. [Trump] has tried to use the shield of the presidency to delay this moment and protect himself from it. I think if he had nothing to hide, he wouldn't be going to those extremes. And now he's going to be under the harsh glare of a deposition, and there's a very strong chance it won't go well for him."