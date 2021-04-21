Capitol Police officer under investigation for allegedly telling units to only target 'anti-Trump' protesters on Jan 6

On Wednesday at a congressional hearing with Capitol Police inspector general Michael Bolton, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) revealed that an officer is under investigation for telling units to stand down against the pro-Trump insurrectionists who broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Instead, he told them only to target "anti-Trump" demonstrators, according to POLITICO.
"The department's Office of Professional Responsibility found that a radio transmission to 'all outside units' attention' that they should not be 'looking for any pro-Trump in the crowd,' according to Lofgren. She added they were 'only looking for any anti-Trump,'" reported Kyle Cheney. "Bolton said he had yet to review the reports of investigations into the conduct of about three dozen officers on Jan. 6, many of which are ongoing."
"A committee aide declined to disclose additional details from the investigation but emphasized that Lofgren's panel 'is recently in receipt of new documents and emails related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, including materials which brought to light these issues the Chair asked the (inspector general) about today. The committee is continuing to review those documents and emails and intends to review the relevant recorded audio when it is available,'" the report continued.
The Capitol Police leadership has come under fire for their handling of the riot, with another recent report suggesting that officers were instructed to stand down from their most significant riot control techniques.