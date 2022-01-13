Heavily armed woman arrested after driving from Michigan to speak to Capitol police about Jan. 6 riot

U.S. Capitol police arrested an armed Michigan woman outside their headquarters who wanted to discuss the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Kery Lynn McAttee was taken into custody Thursday after she parked her 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in a no-parking zone in front of Capitol police headquarters about a half mile from the Capitol, and she was charged with a variety of firearms charges, reported CNBC.

“McAttee told our officers she drove here from Michigan and wanted to talk about information she had about January 6, 2021,” police said in a statement. “During that conversation, one of our Agents spotted a gun case and the butt of a long gun in the Silverado. McAttee confirmed there were firearms in her vehicle.”

Officers said they found a loaded Mossberg .410 caliber shotgun and a Gamo pellet gun inside the truck, as well as a Remington Nylon 66 .22 caliber rifle and a Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber muzzle loader, both of which were unloaded.

The 58-year-old McAttee charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession and transportation of a semi-automatic rifle and unlawful possession of a firearm misdemeanor.