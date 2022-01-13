Heavily armed woman arrested after driving from Michigan to speak to Capitol police about Jan. 6 riot
A Capitol Police officer stands guard in front of the US Capitol Building, on June 14, 2017 (AFP)

U.S. Capitol police arrested an armed Michigan woman outside their headquarters who wanted to discuss the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Kery Lynn McAttee was taken into custody Thursday after she parked her 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in a no-parking zone in front of Capitol police headquarters about a half mile from the Capitol, and she was charged with a variety of firearms charges, reported CNBC.

“McAttee told our officers she drove here from Michigan and wanted to talk about information she had about January 6, 2021,” police said in a statement. “During that conversation, one of our Agents spotted a gun case and the butt of a long gun in the Silverado. McAttee confirmed there were firearms in her vehicle.”

READ MORE: 'Trump is so scared': RNC accused of 'humiliating itself' after threatening to pull out of presidential debates

Officers said they found a loaded Mossberg .410 caliber shotgun and a Gamo pellet gun inside the truck, as well as a Remington Nylon 66 .22 caliber rifle and a Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber muzzle loader, both of which were unloaded.

The 58-year-old McAttee charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession and transportation of a semi-automatic rifle and unlawful possession of a firearm misdemeanor.

SmartNews