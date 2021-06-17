GOP's Kinzinger hammers 'cowering' Republican colleague who refused to shake DC cop's hand

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) had some harsh words for one of his fellow House Republicans on Thursday after he refused to shake the hand of a police officer who protected him during the Trump-incited January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

While appearing on CNN, Kinzinger slammed Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) for running away from D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone when he approached him and tried to have a discussion with him about the injuries he suffered during the riot.

Fanone confronted Clyde because he's been downplaying the seriousness of the violent mob that stormed the Capitol by claiming they were merely "tourists" who were walking around the halls of Congress.

Kinzinger said that Clyde's decision to flee from Fanone was the result of his dedication to reinforcing former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 presidential election.

"That's what happens when you put somebody that has lied to his constituents, that's, frankly, afraid of telling his constituents the truth in front of a hero," he said. "You want out of that uncomfortable situation because when you stand in front of people and tell them, 'This was nothing but a tour group,' and yet there's pictures of you basically cowering behind police officers and one of those police officers comes forward and you know his story, that's a tough interaction."

Watch the video below.









