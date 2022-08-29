'Not the best way I'd like to be characterized': Capitol rioter pens apology to senator whose office he illegally entered
Trump supporters rioting at the US Capitol. (Shutterstock.com)

A Trump supporter who broke into the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021 has penned an apology letter to Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), whose office he illegally entered during the deadly riots.

In a letter flagged by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, 24-year-old Francis Connor told Merkley that he regretted entering his office and rifling through his belongings after he and his fellow rioters had forced elected officials to flee for their lives on January 6th.

"Unfortunately I found myself in the wrong place at the wrong time on January 6th, 2021," he wrote. "As I walked in to an open door on my left, I found myself in a senator's office which I later found out to be yourself."

Connor then emphasized that, even though he illegally entered Merkley's office, he didn't do anything egregiously bad while inside.

"Nothing was stolen or vandalized," he wrote. "I was just caught on a live feed looking through some books on your bookshelf."

Connor conceded, however, that the "video and my presence there that day in general is not the best way I'd like to be characterized," and he then claimed that he'd have never entered the room had he known it was Merkley's office.

"I wanted to write this letter in good faith to you so you know there was zero malicious intent behind my actions that day," he concluded.

