Capitol rioter throws Trump under the bus in plea for leniency
The Jan. 6th Capitol riots (Shutterstock)

A man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to a misdemeanor charge of engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct for his role in the January 6th Capitol riots is now pointing the finger at former President Donald Trump.

CBS News' Scott MacFarlane flags a new court filing in which convicted MAGA rioter Benjamin Larocca pleaded for leniency for his crimes by blaming Trump's decision to hold a "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington D.C. on January 6th, 2021.

"I deeply regret and apologize to the law enforcement personnel, congress, and their staff's family members," he wrote. "Their family members have suffered tremendously ever since the January 6th, 2021, Trump rally happened. If the Trump rally never happened, then the officers, faculty, and their family members would never have to suffer."

Larocca is not the first Capitol rioter to implicate Trump for the deadly riots, as multiple rioters have said that they stormed the Capitol because they believed it was what Trump wanted them to do.

Earlier this week, family members of convicted MAGA rioter Guy Reffitt said that Trump deserved to be thrown in prison for inciting his followers to attack the Capitol.

