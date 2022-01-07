MAGA rioter who requested Jamaican vacation gets chewed out by judge on January 6th anniversary

A federal judge has forcefully rejected one Capitol rioter's request to travel to Jamaica while on pre-trial release.

Insurrectionist Anthony Robert Williams, who faces several charges including a felony, "wishes to leave the Michigan winter to spend ten days in the warmer climes of Jamaica to meet the family of a woman with whom defendant has been in a committed relationship for 'more than a year,'" according to U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell.



In an order rejecting Williams' request, Howell wrote, "Although such a meeting may be an important step in defendant's personal relationship, defendant surrendered his entitlement to unfettered international travel when, also 'more than a year' ago, on December 30, 2020, he allegedly announced his intent to 'Storm the Swamp' ... and one week later, on January 6, 2021, followed through by joining a mob at the Capitol that, in his words, 'took that f*cking building,'" Howell wrote.

READ MORE: QAnon shaman’s former lawyer defends calling MAGA rioters 'short bus people'

The judge also noted that, alongside selfies he shared from inside the Capitol, Williams wrote that Jan. 6 was "the proudest day of my life."

"This Court will not commemorate the one-year anniversary of this attack on the Capitol by granting defendant's request for non-essential foreign travel when he is awaiting judgment for his actions on that day," Howell wrote.