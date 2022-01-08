'I am not a dog!': 78-year-old MAGA rioter denies urinating on column inside Capitol

A 78-year-old Jan. 6 rioter denied in a TV interview that he urinated on a column inside the Capitol during the insurrection.



According to a criminal complaint against Bob Snow of Heber Springs, Arkansas, he told FBI agents “he urinated on a column inside an area he thought to be a cafeteria.”

However, Snow told Fox 16 on Friday that he "was guided to a location outside the Capitol near a dark room with a window that from the outside looked like a lunchroom," according to the station.

“That’s how they’re identifying this as a cafeteria,” Snow said. “No one was there. I would have never done that in front of someone. I am not a dog or an animal.”

Snow surrendered this week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is charged with four misdemeanor offenses: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Snow, who was released after appearing in court, said he doesn't agree with the charges.

“I didn’t picket, I didn’t have a flag [and] I had no signs,” he said. “I had just my cooler, cell phone, my hat and that’s all I had. And I wasn’t trying to convince anybody to do anything.”

Snow said it was his first Trump rally and he was "not part of the violent group."

“You don’t go there to beat up a police officer, you don’t chase after a congressman, you don’t threaten to hang Nancy Pelosi like some of those people were doing,” Snow said. “We had six very courteous capitol police officers and the only thing they said to us as we filed in [was] ‘folks, please don’t touch anything’ [and] that’s all they said."

"I wasn’t there to disrupt Congress," he added. "“I’ve been around for 78 years and I know that’s not how you do things."

Watch below.






