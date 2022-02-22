‘Nazis, where are you?’ MAGA rioter arrested after ‘very creepy video’ showed him rifling through Capitol offices
Athanasios Zoyganeles (Department of Justice)

An accused Capitol rioter was arrested this week after allegedly posting "a very creepy video" on his Facebook page, which showed him saying "Nazis, where are you?" as he rifled through congressional offices during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Athanasios Zoyganeles, who reportedly moved from Chicago to Florida since storming the Capitol, is charged with four misdemeanor counts.

According to a charging affidavit, a tipster contacted the FBI last January and provide a screenshot from Zoyganeles' Facebook page.

The tipster "reported that 'this guy' went inside of the Capitol and posted a 'very creepy video of him in the Capitol saying Nazis, where are you??'" the affidavit states.

The tipster said Zoyganeles "was with a group going into offices, and in the video saying let’s clean up as they went through books and files."

"Investigators subsequently found more posts on Zoyganeles’ Facebook page appearing to show him at the Capitol, along with Facebook messages discussing his plans to travel to D.C.," WUSA Channel 9 reports. "On the day of the riot, investigators say Zoyganeles responded to a question about whether he was OK by writing, 'No, I rushed the capital [sic] and lost everyone I was with.' He also said he had been teargassed and Maced."

Zoyganeles also wrote on Facebook on the day of the riot, "If the people have to come back. They will bring their guns and they won't finish until all theses (sic) corrupt people are removed.”

In December 2020, Zoyganeles wrote: "I have a dream. On the date below. All Americans will unite. Come together in Washington D.C. Go to the capital building. Rip the doors down. Remove our crooked government and make the world a better place for everyone."

On Jan. 7, the day after the riot, Zoyganeles claimed that “antifa… was let into the capital by the crooked police."

"Since the riot, Zoyganeles has moved to Florida and has continued to claim 'antifa' was behind the attack and has shared misinformation about Trump’s election fraud claims and COVID-19 vaccines, according to publicly available posts on his Facebook page," WUSA 9 reports. "Posts from Jan. 6 remain up as well, including one where Zoyganeles wrote, 'True story I was there,' and a second saying, 'The second Ammendment [sic] gives us the right to fight against a tyrannical government fact.' As of Tuesday afternoon, the bio on his Facebook page read, 'Biden is not my President. It is a coup by our own government. #TheTruth!!!!!'"

