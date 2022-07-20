MAGA rioter shared photos of herself swinging pole at Capitol window with friends -- who sent them to the feds

A newly unsealed criminal complaint alleges that Oklahoma woman Dova Winegeart took part in the January 6th Capitol riots -- and that the evidence needed to charge her with crimes was provided by her own friends.

Specifically, the complaint says that two of her friends acted as tipsters to the FBI by passing along incriminating photos that Winegeart had shared with them that showed her at the Capitol on January 6th.

"Friends of Winegeart... submitted several photos from January 6, 2021, showing Winegeart on U.S. Capitol grounds," the complaint states. "Photo 1 depicts a woman with blonde hair wearing a long, bright red peacoat with black buttons, a white hat, one black glove, and dark rimmed glasses, who appears to be standing on U.S. Capitol grounds next to a man in a blue jacket. In Photo 2, the same blonde-haired woman in the long red peacoat, white hat, and black gloves appears to be swinging a long wooden pole with what appears to be pointed metal attachments at the window of a door marked as 'House of Representatives.'"

After seeing the photo and confirming that the woman in it was indeed Winegeart, investigators went back and reviewed security footage from the Capitol riots and confirmed her presence there.

A third witness subsequently shared text messages with officials sent by Winegeart in the wake of the attack, including one in which she said that "had to stay in hotel after storm of capital (sic)" because "it got crazy" and "I did sh*t.”

Winegeart is now facing charges of knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; of engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct with the aim of obstructing an official act of Congress; and engaging in an act of physical violence against any person or property in a restricted building or grounds.

Read the full complaint at this link (PDF).