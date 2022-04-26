MAGA rioter who scaled Capitol barricades with his teen daughter pleads guilty

A MAGA-rioting retired Marine who brought his then-16-year-old daughter with him to the January 6 Capitol insurrection has pleaded guilty.

As noted by CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, California-based MAGA rioter David Ticas agreed to a misdemeanor plea deal for his role in unlawfully entering the Capitol last year.

According to video footage obtained by federal law enforcement officials, Ticas and his daughter on January 6th "scaled a metal bike rack barricade" that had been erected to keep demonstrators out of the building while Congress certified the 2020 presidential election.

From there, the pair ascended the Capitol steps and illegally entered the building, where Ticas accosted law enforcement officers and demanded to know the location of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

The day after taking part in the riots, prosecutors allege, Ticas expressed no remorse for his actions and accused members of Congress of being part of a conspiracy to depose former President Donald Trump.

"These politicians are straight up criminals," he wrote. "There is a reason for this non-pandemic to continue, it’s the nwo trying to get rid of Trump."

Ticas was indicted last year on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

