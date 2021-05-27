'Stop messing around': Joe Manchin ripped for sticking by filibuster even as GOP smothers Capitol riot probe
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on CNN (screengrab)

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Thursday condemned Senate Republicans for refusing to support a bipartisan bill to establish an independent investigation of the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

"There is no excuse for any Republican to vote against this commission since Democrats have agreed to everything they asked for," Manchin said, referring to the bipartisan bill that passed with 35 GOP votes in the House of Representatives. "Mitch McConnell has made this his political position, thinking it will help his 2022 elections. They do not believe the truth will set you free, so they continued to live in fear."

Many of Manchin's Twitter followers, however, were quick to point out that Manchin could end Republican obstruction right now if he would reconsider his vow to preserve the legislative filibuster.

