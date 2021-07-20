Pipeline to 'White Power Hour': Kevin McCarthy's 'election truther' picks for Capitol riot commission blasted by conservative

On Tuesday, writing for The Bulwark, former Jeb Bush communications director and Republican Voters Against Trump founder Tim Miller tore into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over his proposed picks for the Capitol riot commission — which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has the power to veto but has not tipped her hand on yet.

As Miller noted, three of McCarthy's picks — Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Jim Banks (R-IN), and Troy Nehls (R-TX) — voted to overturn the results of the Electoral College, the very event that the Capitol rioters were trying to influence.

"Everyone knows what to expect from Jordan, the sweaty, jacketless, former wrestling coach who worked alongside a serial sexual assaulter while simultaneously not ever seeming to notice and allegedly telling one of his wrestlers he should help cover it up," wrote Miller. As for Banks, "He is an election truther who polled his constituents on whether or not he should cancel the votes of citizens from other states" and his communications director "is Buckley Carlson, son of Tucker, ensuring that the White Power Hour will have a direct line to leaks from the committee." Nehls, too voted in favor of the rioters, even as he attacked them publicly.

Already Banks has signaled the type of job he's going to do on the committee, putting out a statement that blames Pelosi for the attack.

The only two picks from McCarthy who arguably make sense, wrote Miller, are the last two, Reps. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) and Rodney Davis (R-IL) — both of whom unequivocally condemned the Capitol riots and voted to certify the election results.

"Since the slow-motion clownish coup commenced, we have seen a small smattering of Republicans—such as Liz Cheney, whom Pelosi put on the committee—step up and do the right thing. For Armstrong and Davis, this will be their opportunity. They will be the members to watch," concluded Miller. "But since Donald's Kevin appointed them, I'm not holding my breath."

You can read more here.