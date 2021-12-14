The House riot committee has more evidence than we had for Trump's impeachment: Eric Swalwell
President Donald Trump. (AFP / Jim WATSON)

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday, Rep Eric Swalwell (D-CA) urged patience with the House committee investigating the Jan 6th Capitol riot and claimed the investigators have a mountain of evidence that dwarfs what was turned up in Donald Trump's second impeachment.

Speaking on a panel, the California Democrat was asked about Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows' texts that were read by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday before turning to what is coming next.

After describing the events of Jan 6th as "maddening" Swalwell explained, "You will probably see, after the New Year, public hearings where they animate exactly what happened."

"Much like we did in the second impeachment of Donald Trump, they have a lot more evidence than we had," he continued. "We had very little. This was weeks after the insurrection and they have the benefit of hundreds of witnesses and documents and they're going to show the public just how all of this came together."

"I think but for one person, it wouldn't have happened," he added as a pointed jab at the former president.

Watch below:

MSNBC 12 14 2021 08 02 29 youtu.be

