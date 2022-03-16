Jan. 6 committee to get RNC's Salesforce records on Wednesday unless judge intervenes

The House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol is poised to receiving fundraising records from Salesforce, which is a Republican National Committee (RNC) vendor.

However, the RNC is suing and trying to block Salesforce from handing over its records.

"Salesforce’s counsel represented to the RNC that absent a pending motion for emergency relief from this court, Salesforce would begin to produce documents to the Select Committee in compliance with the Salesforce Subpoena on Wednesday, March 16, 2022," the RNC said in a new court filing. "The RNC has added Salesforce as a party to this action in order to ensure it can obtain effective and complete emergency relief until this dispute is finally resolved on the merits."

Salesforce was subpoenaed by the select committee in February.

"There is evidence suggesting that numerous defendants charged with violations related to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and others present on the Capitol grounds that day were motivated by false claims about the election," the subpoena read. "The Select Committee is seeking information from Salesforce regarding whether and how the Trump campaign used Salesforce’s platform to disseminate false statements about the 2020 election in the weeks leading up to the January 6th attack. Accordingly, the Select Committee seeks documents and a deposition regarding these and other matters that are within the scope of the Select Committee’s inquiry."

The select committee has assembled a "green team" to follow the money.

"The committee is also asking witnesses whether there was ever a plan to spend the money on election matters, or if it was simply a scheme to raise money with lies and dubious claims, two people with knowledge of the questioning said. For instance, raising money to support an election defense fund — and then directing that money to other things, or not spending it — raises ethical and legal questions, according to legal experts and campaign finance groups," The Washington Post reported last Tuesday.