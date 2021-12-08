Capitol riot committee 'quietly issued an unknown number of subpoenas' to key Trump officials: report

On Tuesday, the Huffington Post reported that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack has been doing an enormous amount of work "beneath the radar" that has not been made public — and have "quietly issued an unknown number of subpoenas" to former Trump administration officials.

This suggests that the committee's public steps, which include securing the cooperation of former Mike Pence chief of staff Marc Short and threatening a contempt referral against Trump chief of Staff Mark Meadows, could barely scratch the surface of the committee's activity.

“'While we’ve announced roughly 40 subpoenas, the select committee has heard from 275 witnesses, both individuals complying with subpoenas and those participating with our investigation voluntarily," one unnamed aide told Huffington Post reporter S.V. Date. "We’ve taken in more than 30,000 pages of records, received hundreds of tips, and are making rapid progress in this phase of our investigation."

READ MORE: Reporter lists the 'can't miss' Capitol rioter cases that 'I’ve circled on my calendar'

According to the report, "while the committee in August released letters to 35 telecommunications and technology companies asking them to preserve records of certain individuals, the names of those people were not released, and it was not until Meadows’ lawyer told the committee his client would not be cooperating that it became clear that Meadows — who was with Trump all that day — was among them."

Meadows recently reneged on his offer to cooperate with the committee, claiming that the House investigators were not respecting the former president's executive privilege.

All of this comes amid fears that if Republicans win control of the House in 2022 and the committee has not yet arrived at its final conclusions, they will move to shut down the committee.