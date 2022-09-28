MAGA-rioting romance novel cover model pleads guilty to dragging cop down Capitol steps

A bodybuilder who in the past has gotten work as a model for the covers of romance novels has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer while taking part in the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

As NBC News reports, 41-year-old Michigan man Logan Barnhart pleaded guilty to dragging a Metropolitan Police Department officer down the stairs at the Capitol and pushing him into a mob of Trump supporters who continued assaulting him.

Barnhart also pleaded guilty to shoving law enforcement officers and swinging at them with a flagpole.

During a court appearance on Wednesday, Barnhart told U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan that everything in his guilty plea was "100 percent true."

NBC News notes that Barnhart was identified by amateur internet sleuths using facial recognition technology.

"[The sleuths] had given him the nickname 'Catsweat' because he was wearing a Caterpillar brand sweatshirt on Jan. 6," NBC News writes. "Barnhart kept his sunglasses on for most of the time he was at the Capitol. But earlier in the day, while he was at the Trump 'Stop the Steal' event near the White House, a YouTuber panned past his face, which gave sleuths a good image to run."

The sleuths were then able to match Barnhart's face with a face that appeared multiple times on the covers of romance novels -- and that turned out to be Barnhart.