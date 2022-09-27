Jan. 6 supporter profanely insults former DC cop in court during Capitol rioter's sentencing hearing

An apparent supporter of January 6 defendants on Tuesday profanely insulted Michael Fanone, a former United States DC officer who was brutally attacked during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

As reported by NBC News' Ryan Reilly, the sympathizer called Fanone a "piece of sh*t" in the courtroom after the former DC cop told defendant Kyle Young that he hopes he suffers while serving his prison sentence.

Young, who pleaded guilty to grabbing Fanone as another rioter repeatedly assaulted Fanone with his own stun gun, faces several years in prison for taking part in the deadly January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

During a victim impact statement before the court, Fanone asked the court to throw the book at Young and give him a ten-year prison sentence.

"This is not my first rodeo... but this case is unique," he said, according to Washington Post reporter Rachel Weiner. "The assault on me by Mr. Young cost me my career, it cost me my faith in law enforcement and many of the institutions I dedicated two decades of my life to serving."